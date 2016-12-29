2016 weather review for Northern Ireland

Image copyright Ciaran May Image caption This photograph of Innishrooske Island at Upper Lough Erne in County Fermanagh was taken by Ciaran May

2016 got off to a very wet start thanks to low pressure and heavy rain.

Homes and businesses on the shores of Lough Neagh were flooded as water levels reached a 30-year high. There was also transport disruption and a large landslide on farmland in County Antrim.

It turned colder mid-month with some snow - 6cms of lying snow was measured at Lough Fea in the Sperrins on the 15th.

The end of the month saw a return to wet and windy weather with Storm Gertrude and gusts up to 85mph at Orlock Head in County Down.

Flooding was again reported this time in County Down and there was a landslide on the A2.

Image copyright Bill Corr Image caption Bill Corr snapped this scene of Cave Hill in north Belfast dusted with snow

February continued the disturbed weather, as storms Henry and Imogen muscled in from the Atlantic during week one.

Wind gusts of up to 75mph were reported in coastal areas.

The first half of the month was often wet, Trassey Slievenaman in the Mournes recorded 45mm of rain on the 16th.

There was a complete change in the last couple of weeks of the month, with high pressure leading to drier, sunnier weather and night frosts.

Temperatures fell to almost -7C at Katesbridge in County Down.

Image copyright GLENN MILES Image caption Mussenden Temple near Castlerock overlooks lapping waves in this picture from Glenn Miles

March roared in with short-lived snowfalls mainly across the Sperrins, up to 14cm of lying snow was recorded at Lough Fea on the 3rd.

The snow caused difficult driving conditions and some disruption to transport.

However, it settled down again during the middle of the month and became dry and warm at times in the sunshine.

Temperatures reached 15C at the Giant's Causeway on the 12th. There were still some sharp frosts at night, but it was the first month with below average rainfall following on from a very wet winter.

Image copyright Mel Boyle Image caption Trees are surrounded by puddles in this image in east Belfast, by Mel Boyle

After hints of spring in March, April saw a return to cold, wet weather.

Most of the rain fell during the first half of the month and the end of the month brought unusually frequent wintry showers for late April.

However, the 20th and 21st stood out with lots of warm sunshine and temperatures up to 17.8C at Castlederg in County Tyrone.

Image copyright Ken Cox Image caption Sun-drenched sands at Portstewart in County Londonderry feature in this picture from Ken Cox

May had a very unspringlike beginning, with gales and rain.

Westerly winds gusted up to 52mph at Killowen in County Down, and there was another unsettled spell from the 17th to 22nd.

Otherwise, it was generally warm, dry and sunny with easterly winds.

Scattered thundery showers led to some localised flooding in the north west.

We broke the 20 degree barrier and temperatures peaked at 25.3C at Edenfel in County Tyrone, but there was still some frost on the morning of the 16th as temperatures dropped to -3.2C at Katesbridge.

Image copyright Jason Murphy Image caption Clouds hover over Ballintoy in County Antrim in this snap by Jason Murphy

June started the summer season perfectly.

It was dry, sunny and warm, and remained so for most of the first week, though with some thundery showers at times.

Temperatures peaked at 25.3C at Peatlands in Armagh on the 6th and there was over 15 hours of sunshine recorded at Aldergrove on the 2nd.

From the 10th onwards, however, the weather was generally unsettled, often wet and dull with thundery showers. It remained warm but with above average rainfall and below average sunshine.

Image copyright Emmet Doherty Image caption Another County Antrim scene, this time in Cushendall, captured by Emmet Doherty

July was dull, wet and often cool with very few completely dry days.

Apart from a brief warm spell in the third week when temperatures soared into the mid-20s and Peatlands in County Armagh peaked at 28.6C - ironically the hottest day of the year on 19 July.

Otherwise it was not a good month for holiday makers.

Image copyright David Scott Image caption David Scott took this photograph of Tyrella beach in County Down

August was a drier month, though rather dull and still unsettled at times with spells of heavy rain and unusually strong winds for summer.

On the 8th, wind gusts of 52mph were recorded at Orlock Head on the County Down coast.

The 16th brought warm sunshine to most places with temperatures up to 24.7C at Derrylin County Fermanagh, otherwise there was not much to write home about.

Image copyright Peter Breene Image caption Droplets cover the green grass at Lagan Valley in this image taken by Peter Breene

September started unsettled with a west to south-westerly airstream, and not much changed for the rest of the month, with frequent rain, especially in the west.

It was generally warmer than average, especially by night although a slight frost occurred on the 22nd at Katesbridge.

Overall sunshine amounts were below average again, though eastern counties had the best of what sunshine there was.

Image copyright Paul McFarland Image caption A walk in the forest at Hillsborough, County Down, captured by Paul McFarland

Compared to the previous months, October was more settled as easterly winds prevailed for much of the month.

It was a dry month, particularly in the west, with 41% of average rainfall overall, the 8th driest October in a series from 1910.

However, eastern counties were wet at times and the Antrim Glens had close to two inches of rain in a 24-hour period on the 14th.

Image copyright Elaine Bredin Image caption Branches from a tree hang over a field at Drumcorn in Derry in this image taken by Elaine Bredin

November continued the dry Autumn except in the north west.

It was a chilly month due to northerly winds, despite there being a a good deal of sunshine.

Sunshine was 142% above average, making it the third sunniest November since records began.

Clear skies at night led to some sharp frosts and temperatures fell to -7.5C at Katesbridge on the morning of the 24th.

It was a fairly calm month overall and there were some issues with freezing fog. The 22nd stood out as a windy day with gusts to 59mph at Orlock Head.

Image copyright Trevor Hartnett Image caption A rural landscape at The Birches in County Armagh photographed by Trevor Hartnett

December has been a mild month and, for the most part, quiet.

Two storms, named Barbara and Conor, brought spells of wet and windy weather in the lead up to Christmas.

Nothing unusual for winter, but given the rest of the month was so settled they were noteworthy.

The date of 7 December also stood out as temperatures peaked at 16.2C in Peatlands, County Armagh, setting a new December record for Northern Ireland.

Christmas Day was exceptionally mild too, the second warmest on record. Murlough in County Down roasted along with the turkey as temperatures rose to 14.3C.