Belfast benefits appeals service loses funding

Image caption Gerry Tubritt said the loss of the service would have a severe impact

A service supporting people appealing their benefits decisions is to lose its funding at the end of this week.

The Belfast Citywide Tribunal Service was set up three years ago with money from the city council and the then Department for Social Development.

Gerry Tubritt, the chair of the Belfast Advice Group which manages the scheme, said staff have provided representation at 3,203 appeals.

Mr Tubritt said its loss would have a severe impact.

"Many of those accessing the service are vulnerable, with a range of health problems, as well as physical, mental and learning disabilities," he said.

"The benefits system can be difficult for those people to navigate at the best of times, but particularly when it involves turning up in person to a formal hearing before a panel which includes people with a legal or medical background."

He said the service had helped secure £9.6m of benefits entitlements to people and added that the number of appeal hearings are likely to dramatically increase between now and 2020 due to welfare reform.

"Losing access to representation at such a crucial time will leave thousands of Belfast residents at a disadvantage," he said.

"The rationale for the Citywide Tribunal Service is if anything more relevant now than it was in 2013, and we would urge Belfast City Council to keep funding the service whilst seeking support from the Department of Communities or other relevant government departments to sustain it until 2020."