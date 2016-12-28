Crossmaglen: Man arrested over suspected hit and run

Image caption Police are appealing for witnesses after the hit and run incident

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a suspected hit and run in Crossmaglen, County Armagh.

A man in his 20s, was left in a critical condition after being struck by a car on Tuesday.

The incident happened at Cardinal O'Fiaich Square shortly before 06:20 GMT.

The man was arrested on Wednesday morning on suspicion of a number of motoring offences.

He has been interviewed and released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police continue to appeal for witnesses.

A blue Volkswagen Passat, believed to have been involved, has been recovered by police from the market area in the village.

Image caption Cardinal O'Fiaich Square in Crossmaglen was closed while police carried out an investigation into the incident

Sinn Féin councillor Terry Hearty said he was "deeply shocked" at what had happened, and that anyone with information about the incident should contact police.