Banbridge: Stag shot after collision with car

Image copyright Sam Rowley Image caption A vet shot the wild stag to prevent any further accidents

A wild stag has been shot after it got loose on the A1 road and caused an accident.

A vet had to shoot the animal to prevent any further accidents, on what police described as "a fatal stretch of road".

It happened between the Rathfriland Road off-slip and the Outlet Shopping Centre in County Down on Wednesday afternoon.

The road was closed earlier but has now re-opened.

A police spokesperson said: "This is a timely reminder to watch out for wild animals on the roads.

"Thankfully no people were hurt on this occasion but a foot or so either side here and it (the animal) could have ended up going through a windscreen."