Banbridge: Stag shot after collision with car
- 28 December 2016
- From the section Northern Ireland
A wild stag has been shot after it got loose on the A1 road and caused an accident.
A vet had to shoot the animal to prevent any further accidents, on what police described as "a fatal stretch of road".
It happened between the Rathfriland Road off-slip and the Outlet Shopping Centre in County Down on Wednesday afternoon.
The road was closed earlier but has now re-opened.
A police spokesperson said: "This is a timely reminder to watch out for wild animals on the roads.
"Thankfully no people were hurt on this occasion but a foot or so either side here and it (the animal) could have ended up going through a windscreen."