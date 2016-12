Image copyright Press Eye Image caption The crash happened at lunchtime on Friday 23 December near Tamnamore, County Tyrone

The man who died in a crash on the M1 in County Tyrone on Friday 23 December was Paulo Roberto Maia- Lopes.

He was 36 years old and from Portugal, but had been living in the Dungannon area.

No other vehicle was involved in the crash which happened near Tamnamore at about 12:35 GMT.

Police have appealed to anyone who saw what happened to contact them.