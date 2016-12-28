Magilligan: 999 operator talks family to safety from 'severe house fire'

A family who became trapped in a severe house fire in County Londonderry have been talked to safety by an emergency operator.

A father, his three children and another adult were caught inside the house at Seacoast Road, Magilligan, on 26 December after a fire broke out at 16:00 GMT.

They rang 999 and the operator guided them onto a flat roof upstairs.

Four out of the five were able to clamber to safety.

Fire crews used a ladder to rescue the fifth.

Fifteen fire fighters and three fire appliances were called to the scene of what the five service called a "severe" blaze, believed to have started in the living room of the house.

The family were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene and a young boy suffered burns. They were taken to hospital, but none of the injuries are thought to be life threatening.

Dermot Rooney, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, said the telephone operator was able to keep them calm and help save their lives.

"They were stuck for 20 minutes inside the house. It goes to show how important receiving the right guidance is," he said.

"Our operators are highly skilled in terms of gleaning information from distressed callers."

He said that in the case of a fire, people should ensure doors are closed and put themselves somewhere where they can be rescued easily.

He reminded the public of the Fire Service acronym STOP.

S for smoke alarm, T for testing the alarm at least once a week, O for being aware of obvious dangers like candles, cooking appliances and Christmas decorations and P for having an escape plan and ensuring everyone in the house knows it.