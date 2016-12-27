Media caption Ardglass: Rescue operation under way after man falls on rocks

The emergency services are involved in a rescue operation at the rocks near Ardglass Golf Club, County Down.

A man is believed to have fallen and is being airlifted to hospital.

At about 14:20 GMT the coastguard received a call from the Ambulance Service requiring assistance to rescue him.

Teams from Newcastle, Kilkeel and Portaferry answered the call as well as the Portaferry inshore lifeboat.

The man is not thought to be in a critical condition.

Senior Maritimes Operation Officer with the coastguard Dawn Petrie said he was playing golf and had "an unfortunate fall".

Helicopter 936 arrived and is in the process of transporting him to the Royal Victoria Hospital.