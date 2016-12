Image copyright Stephen Hamilton Image caption Police appealed for anyone with information to contact them

A 42-year-old has been arrested over a paramilitary-style attack in west Belfast.

A 16-year-old was shot in both legs on 18 December and was taken to hospital.

It happened in Aitnamona Crescent at 20:50 GMT.

Police have said the man is in police custody and continue to appeal for information from anyone who knows anything about the attack.