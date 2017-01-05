Troubles legacy set to cast shadow over 2017

Image copyright Pacemaker

Northern Ireland's past will continue to cast a shadow over politics this year.

The government and all of the political parties have said agreement on how to deal with the legacy of the Northern Ireland Troubles is a priority.

It is now more than two years since the Stormont House Agreement set out a plan for dealing with the past.

But there are no signs that an agreement to implement that blueprint is close.

Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire had indicated he would hold a public consultation on proposals for dealing with legacy issues.

That consultation was supposed to be launched in November, but last month he told the BBC it will not happen unless there was political agreement.

"No-one will thank me for coming forward with something that simply would be stopped in its tracks at that first phase," he said.

Stumbling block

One of the main hurdles is what is referred to as national security and how much sensitive information the government, police and security services are prepared to put into the public domain.

Sinn Féin wants an independent arbiter to make the final decision on what level of detail should be made available to the families of victims of the Troubles.

Image copyright AFP Image caption The past will not be dealt with until political agreement is reached, James Brokenshire says

The government and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) are not happy with the model proposed by republicans.

The national security issue is not the only stumbling block.

It is still unclear to what extent the IRA and loyalist paramilitary groups will co-operate with a proposed Independent Commission on Information Retrieval (ICIR).

The ICIR would enable victims and survivors of Troubles-related violence to seek and privately receive information about the deaths of their loved ones.

The commission will run in parallel with an Historical Investigations Unit (HIU), which will seek to prosecute perpetrators responsible for the killings.

Severely undermined

Loyalists have warned that they do not believe the two processes can co-exist and former paramilitaries would be more likely to volunteer information if they did not believe there was a risk of future prosecution.

The Ulster Defence Association (UDA) and Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) have not yet been involved in any formal discussions about the proposed structures for dealing with the past.

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Families of victims have long campaigned for inquests for their loved ones

If the leaderships of the two organisations were to instruct members and former members not to volunteer information while the HIU tries to prosecute them, the ICIR will be severely undermined.

Sinn Féin has said republicans will co-operate, but the party also insists the IRA does not exist as an organisation.

That would mean there is unlikely to be a formal order or instruction to members or former members to co-operate with the ICIR.

Participation would then be left to individuals to decide.

Given the difficulties encountered trying to get former IRA members to volunteer information about the victims of the Troubles who were killed and secretly buried, known as the Disappeared, many believe the numbers who would volunteer to come forward is likely to be extremely low.

Legal obligation

Legacy inquests are another part of the past still to be addressed.

Northern Ireland's most senior judge has made it clear that the state has a legal obligation to ensure inquests into some of the most controversial killings of the Troubles take place.

Image caption Sir Declan Morgan's request for government funding for Troubles inquests has been refused

There are 56 so-called legacy inquests involving 98 deaths.

Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan told the BBC last month that a failure to hold the inquests as soon as possible could frustrate the rule of law.

"This is not just a matter of policy, there is actually a legal obligation in relation to the legacy inquests," he said.

The government has rejected a request from Sir Declan to release millions of pounds to enable the inquests to take place, and has said there must be a wider political agreement on how to deal with the past before that happens.

There has been much talk about commitment to deal with the past, but to date there has been little action.

There are no talks scheduled involving the government, DUP and Sinn Féin to discuss the issue.

At this stage the prospect of an agreement appears remote.