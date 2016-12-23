RHI scandal: 'Hundreds' abused flawed heating scheme

Image caption Flaws in setting the scheme's subsidy rate left it open to abuse as claimants could earn more cash the more fuel they burned

Hundreds of people have abused the renewable heat incentive scheme, Finance Minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir has claimed.

He told BBC Radio Ulster that hundreds of people were "using heat in an ineligible way".

"Anyone heating an empty shed has been stealing public money," he added.

The way the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme was set up meant the subsidies offered were greater than the cost of the fuels.

The green scheme was set up by the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment under the stewardship of now First Minister Arlene Foster in 2012 to encourage businesses and other non-domestic users to move from using fossil fuels to renewable heating systems.

In what has been dubbed the "cash-for-ash" scandal, the flawed scheme meant users could legitimately earn more cash the more fuel they burned.

It has been estimated the botched scheme will cost the taxpayer £400m over its 20-year lifetime.

But on Friday, Mr Ó Muilleoir said: "We have to be very honest with people and I have heard figures being bandied around about the extent of this scandal and challenge to government.

"I know the figure £400m has been used but this year we've estimated for £30m and over 20 years that's the best part of £600m."

An independent audit found issues at half of the 300 installations inspected - 14 of which fell into the most serious category where fraud was suspected and payments to five of these have been suspended.

But the finance minister says the number is much higher.

"The evidence is the payments," he said. "If this was used in an eligible way, we would not be using so much heat."

He said "some people are earning £40,000 a year from this scheme" and those "gaming the system" should be removed immediately.

Mr Ó Muilleoir said while the British government was committed to covering half the scheme's costs, there was an "additional challenge" if the scheme was not being used "for the purposes for which it was intended".

The threat the scheme posed to the budget was "enormous", he said, adding that his department had struggled to get all the RHI information from the Department for the Economy.

Renewable Heat Incentive in numbers

1,946 applications were approved under the non-domestic RHI scheme - a 98% approval rate

984 were received in just three months - September to November 2015 - after officials announced plans to cut the subsidy but before the change took effect

The assembly's Public Accounts Committee was told that a subsequent independent audit had found issues at half of the 300 installations inspected

14 of those fell into the most serious category where fraud was suspected

Payments to five of these 14 sites have been suspended

The scandal has caused political upheaval in Stormont, with calls for Mrs Foster to stand aside while an investigation is carried out.

Last week, Jonathan Bell, a former enterprise minister, broke ranks with his Democratic Unionist Party colleagues and made a number of sensational claims about how the controversial scheme was handled.

Earlier this week, Mrs Foster, the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, survived a vote of no-confidence. On Monday, opposition politicians staged a walk-out protest when Mrs Foster started to make her statement on RHI.

Assembly Speaker Robin Newton has faced criticism after allowing his party leader to continue and during his Radio Ulster interview, Mr Ó Muilleoir said the speaker "brings baggage" to his work.

"I see no future for Robin in that job in 2017," he said.