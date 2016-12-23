Eilish MacSherry: Ex-policewoman admits drink-driving death

Image copyright John McVitty Image caption Eilish MacSherry, 41, was a serving off-duty PSNI officer at the time of the crash

A former policewoman from County Tyrone has admitted causing the death of a man by dangerous driving and drink driving.

Eilish MacSherry, 41, of Brookmount Heights, Omagh was a serving off-duty PSNI officer at the time of the crash.

Paul Mills, a 49-year-old father of two from Killyclogher was killed in the collision on Omagh's Clanabogan Road on 10 October 2015.

She admitted four charges including driving while unfit and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Members of Mr Mills' family including his widow, Anne, wept in the public gallery of Dungannon Crown Court as the pleas were entered on Friday.

A defence solicitor said that "alcohol dependency is a feature of this case" but that his client "has been dry since this accident happened".

A prosecution lawyer said a victim impact statement would be obtained from the Mills family before sentencing in February 2017.

The judge told MacSherry that "the offences are serious and have had a devastating affect, as they always do, on the family involved".

Releasing her on bail until the sentencing hearing, he warned her "a significant custodial sentence in this case will be inevitable".