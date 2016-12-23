Man accused of skinning and cooking dog

From the section

Image caption Moscari appeared in Newtownards Magistrates' Court by videolink from the prison

A man charged with causing a dog unnecessary suffering is being seen by a psychiatrist while on remand in Maghaberry prison.

William Moscari, 27, of Rodden Street in Belfast is accused of killing, skinning and cooking a dog.

It is alleged he then fed it to a second dog.

Newtownards Magistrates Court heard that he had been seen twice by a psychiatrist but no report had been produced.

The alleged incident happened on 3 December.

He was remanded for another week.