Bike theft 'like the new car theft', says PSNI

Image caption Bike theft across Northern Ireland is on the rise, particularly in south Belfast

Bicycle theft is "almost like the new car theft", a senior PSNI officer has said.

Det Sgt Pete Cunningham said bikes were becoming more readily available and "people are leaving their bikes unattended, which provides a unique opportunity for people to take them".

"We need to secure bikes when we're out and about," he warned.

"Even if it's just for a short period of time, it needs to be secured and left in a well-lit area."

Image caption Det Sgt Pete Cunningham warned bicycle owners to secure them properly when out and about

Bike theft across Northern Ireland is on the rise, particularly in south Belfast - an area which, for the past 10 years, has consistently seen the highest levels.

Despite its prevalence, it is estimated that just one in six bike thefts are reported to the PSNI.

In an effort to tackle the problem, police have introduced a bike registration scheme.

It is available through local crime prevention units, where police mark bikes, free of charge.

"You wouldn't leave your keys in your car and walk off, so why would you leave your bike unattended?" asked Paul Manton, manager of bike retailer McConvey's Cycles.

Image caption Paul Manton of McConvey's Cycles recommends spending at least 10 per cent of the bike's value on a lock

Mr Manton told the BBC that people in Northern Ireland are not spending enough on bike security.

"Usually, theft is the last thing on anyone's mind when they are buying a bike," he said.

"We would recommend that people spend at least 10% of the value of their bike on a lock, but very few people rely on good quality locks.

"You should have high quality locks on your bike, even if they are in your shed.

"You could have a two or three thousand pound bike in your shed, which only has a £5 padlock on its door and no lock on the bike itself."

Clare McClernon of the Sustrans charity said the alarming figures should not put people off cycling to work, because there were "so many things you can do to minimise the risks".

"If you're committed to buying a good bicycle, you need to be equally as committed to buying a good lock," she said.

Image caption Clare McClernon of the Sustrans charity said the figures should not put people off cycling to work

"I had a bicycle that had the lock cut through in south Belfast, but it was a cheap chain from a hardware store. I was lucky my bike wasn't stolen.

"I'm hearing more about bikes being stolen, but I try to take the positives from that, that more people must be cycling.

"People are learning how to deal with bike theft and there are improvements being made.

"Nobody should be put off cycling by bike theft - just make sure you protect yourself against it."