Sale agreed for George Best Belfast City Airport

Image copyright PA Image caption Some 2.7m passengers used Belfast City airport last year, up by 5% on 2014

A deal has been agreed between two UK companies for the sale of George Best Belfast City Airport.

No price has been disclosed, but the airport was valued in the region of £100m.

Current owners EISER are selling the airport, used by around 2.7m people annually, along with other UK assets, to a fellow investment company, 3i.

The airport has not commented on the sale, which is expected to be completed early next year.

The airport last changed hands in 2008 for £132m, when it was sold by Spanish construction firm Ferrovial.

Its operating profit in 2015 increased to £3.3m.

The airport's managers are believed to want the new owners to invest in facilities, improving the likes of car parking.

They are also awaiting a planning decision on whether a seats-for-sale restriction can be removed.

Under its current planning agreement, the number of departure seats it can sell in a year is capped at two million.