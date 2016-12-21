Christmas storms: Yellow warning indicates disruption

Image copyright Paul Faith Image caption Previous storms have battered the coastline in recent years

A relatively quiet spell of weather in December will end on Friday as the second storm of the winter season moves in from the Atlantic.

Storm Barbara is expected to bring the strongest gusts to the north west of Ireland and Britain.

Weather warnings are in places across the Republic of Ireland, north-west Wales, northern England, and Scotland.

A yellow warning has been issued for Northern Ireland by the Met Office, indicating possible disruption.

The second highest wind warning - Status Orange - has been issued by Met Éireann for coastal regions and high ground parts of Donegal and Mayo.

That means to be prepared for possible disruption for weather conditions "which have the capacity to impact significantly on people in affected areas".

Image caption Storm Barbara is expected to bring the strongest gusts to the north west of Ireland and Britain

A yellow warning has been issued for all other counties.

In Britain, an amber warning has been issued for north-west Scotland and the Northern and Western Isles, where gusts could reach up to 90mph (145km/h).

Across Ireland, gusts up to 70mph (113 km/h) are expected within yellow warning areas, with stronger gusts expected in exposed areas to the north west in the Status Orange area.

Following in Storm Barbara's wake will be another stormy system bringing windy conditions and rain on Christmas Day.

Image caption Weather warnings are in places across Ireland, north west Wales, northern England, and Scotland

A yellow warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office for Northern Ireland.

Almost exactly 100 years ago, another storm brought disruption across Ireland and Britain with flooding and deaths reported as a result on 22 December 1916.

Image copyright Derry People/Donegal News/Donegal County Museum Image caption Newspaper cuttings from 1916 give storm-damage details

Newspaper reports included details of fairs abandoned in Athlone and Ballymore due to floods, while "hay and oats were tossed in the Clogher Valley".

But it is too early to speculate on what damage Storm Barbara may cause.