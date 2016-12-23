Omagh postmen share 90 years of experience

Image caption Raymond Black started work at the age of 15 as a telegram boy delivering messages by bicycle

It has been a busy few weeks for Royal Mail workers as they deal with the rush of Christmas.

And at the sorting office in Omagh, there are two workers who have seen quite a few Christmases come and go.

Raymond Black is the longest-serving postman and Liam O'Keefe is the oldest postman in Northern Ireland - and between them they have clocked up almost 90 years in the job.

Mr Black, 64, started work at the age of 15 as a telegram boy delivering messages by bike.

"Back in 1968 there weren't a lot of telephones throughout the country and all sad news, urgent news was usually sent by telegram," he said.

"My first Christmas in Royal Mail was a small delivery on a bicycle with a carrier on the front.

"You used to pile the parcels on the front and usually got a wee bit top heavy. The back wheel could have rose off the ground whenever I got off it, but it was fun."

'I'm fit'

He now delivers the post each day in his hometown of Fintona.

Image caption Mr Black covers about 70 miles (112km) every day in his van

"Present day I am covering under five miles (8km) on foot and about 70 miles (112km) around the countryside in the van every day, all weathers," he said.

"That's why I'm fit, I haven't put on weight."

He recalls delivering to a house near Drumquin which he reached by walking along a river bank and crossing a footbridge.

"I used to see a kingfisher most mornings, use to fly down the river very fast and wee small dippers, brown birds with a white breast - they used to pop in and out of the water and I used to think that was magic."

Rooster attack

Of course, not all wildlife is as nice or as friendly towards postmen.

"I don't have a big problem with dogs, the main attack was a rooster. It was really out of the blue, it could have been my red coat," he said.

"That was only five or six years ago and it came hackles up, spurs out and it meant business. Actually I was crossing the road and it still kept this relentless attack up. It was scary."

He said he hopes to continue working as a postman for a few more years.

"I'm going to keep on going as long as I can. I have 48 and a half (years) done so I'd like to make it to the even 50 and take it bit by bit then, see how it works out, but I do enjoy it."

Image caption At 70, Liam O'Keefe is Royal Mail's oldest postman

Liam O'Keefe is Royal Mail's oldest postman and has worked in the sorting office for almost 39 years. He has seen quite a few changes in the way it works.

He recalled that "you'd be sorting all day here, maybe from eight o'clock in the morning to 10 o'clock at night" but these days it is all done by machine.

'Smiling faces'

His job now involves helping deliver parcels and deal with customers who come to the office to collect items in person, a job which he says is particularly enjoyable at Christmas time.

"It's good because you can see their smiling faces coming in. People maybe getting a present from a relative, maybe a son in Australia or somewhere, and they recognise the writing right away.

"It's a great time of year to be working in here, it's very, very busy."

He adds that he loves his job and he has no intention of retiring yet.