November saw further fall in Northern Ireland unemployment claimants

The number of people claiming unemployment benefits in Northern Ireland continued to fall in November.

There was a decrease of 500 in the claimant count, bringing the total to 33,600.

However, other economic data suggests the services sector and manufacturing both saw a drop in output during the third quarter of this year.

The output of the services sector - the biggest part of economy - fell by 0.5% compared to the previous quarter.

The production sector, which is dominated by manufacturing, showed a fall in output of almost 2% across the quarter.