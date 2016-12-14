November saw further fall in Northern Ireland unemployment claimants
- 14 December 2016
- From the section Northern Ireland
The number of people claiming unemployment benefits in Northern Ireland continued to fall in November.
There was a decrease of 500 in the claimant count, bringing the total to 33,600.
However, other economic data suggests the services sector and manufacturing both saw a drop in output during the third quarter of this year.
The output of the services sector - the biggest part of economy - fell by 0.5% compared to the previous quarter.
The production sector, which is dominated by manufacturing, showed a fall in output of almost 2% across the quarter.