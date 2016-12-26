A year of feisty owls and crawly critters

Image caption It is believed a previous pox outbreak had built up a degree of resistance in Tollymore's red squirrels

It was a year of fluffy squirrels, biblical plagues and killer insects as the environment delighted and surprised in equal measure.

A pox outbreak in Tollymore in March threatened resident reds.

But nature smiled on the nutkins there and they came through relatively unscathed.

Image caption The seals were fed on a special supplement, crushed fish and cream

Also making progress, thanks to the intervention of conservationist Sue Wilson, were seal pups Pearl and Coral.

They were washed up underweight and would almost certainly have died but for the seven weeks of hand rearing in the backyard of her home.

Image caption One pup, Choral, was reluctant to leave after being cared for since June

Of course that meant a bond, which was difficult to break when we came to re-release them off the County Down coast.

It took a lot of persuasion and the appearance of a group of mature seals to help them finally make the break.

Image caption The larvae infestation on a tree in the Belvoir estate

In August, we got a call about a plague of caterpillars munching their way through trees on a Belfast housing estate. Hundreds of thousands of ash sawfly larvae were consuming the leaves on the trees there.

Image caption It emerged that the creatures were larvae from the ash sawfly

Unsightly and a bit spooky, but ultimately they were not doing any long-term damage to the trees themselves.

Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption The Harlequin ladybird is larger and more domed shape that the native one

Insects got a good outing this year. A killer ladybird turned up at several sites, proof that it was breeding in Northern Ireland for the first time.

Harlequins were introduced to Europe as a way of controlling aphids but escaped and spread.

Image copyright @Sheppardseedco Image caption Harlequins tend to congregate on windowsills in winter

It was bad news for the native variety, because the larvae of the larger harlequin like nothing better than feasting on their young.

Image caption Fluff the feisty owl chick on the right and an older sibling

Fluff the baby barn owl was possibly the cutest critter we met all year.

She was not happy at being taken from her nest box along with her sibling to be ringed and recorded as part of a conservation project.

Even when we were finished she was still striking out with her tiny talons.

The ringer was glad to get rid of one awkward little owl with his hands intact.