A year of feisty owls and crawly critters
- 26 December 2016
It was a year of fluffy squirrels, biblical plagues and killer insects as the environment delighted and surprised in equal measure.
A pox outbreak in Tollymore in March threatened resident reds.
But nature smiled on the nutkins there and they came through relatively unscathed.
Also making progress, thanks to the intervention of conservationist Sue Wilson, were seal pups Pearl and Coral.
They were washed up underweight and would almost certainly have died but for the seven weeks of hand rearing in the backyard of her home.
Of course that meant a bond, which was difficult to break when we came to re-release them off the County Down coast.
It took a lot of persuasion and the appearance of a group of mature seals to help them finally make the break.
In August, we got a call about a plague of caterpillars munching their way through trees on a Belfast housing estate. Hundreds of thousands of ash sawfly larvae were consuming the leaves on the trees there.
Unsightly and a bit spooky, but ultimately they were not doing any long-term damage to the trees themselves.
Insects got a good outing this year. A killer ladybird turned up at several sites, proof that it was breeding in Northern Ireland for the first time.
Harlequins were introduced to Europe as a way of controlling aphids but escaped and spread.
It was bad news for the native variety, because the larvae of the larger harlequin like nothing better than feasting on their young.
Fluff the baby barn owl was possibly the cutest critter we met all year.
She was not happy at being taken from her nest box along with her sibling to be ringed and recorded as part of a conservation project.
Even when we were finished she was still striking out with her tiny talons.
The ringer was glad to get rid of one awkward little owl with his hands intact.