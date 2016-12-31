BBC News NI's year in pictures - October to December 2016
- 31 December 2016
- From the section Northern Ireland
A selection of BBC News NI's year in pictures from October to December 2016
-
Press Eye
October: Loyalists dismantle their protest camp at Twaddell Avenue after the three Ligoniel Orange Order lodges marched past the Ardoyne shops. It was set up in July 2013 after the Parades Commission ruled that Orangemen could not walk along the route.
-
PAcemaker
More than 300 cars were destroyed in County Armagh after a fire was started at a breaker's yard in Keady.
-
PAcemaker Press
Templemore Baths in east Belfast was awarded a £5m grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund. The baths, which opened in 1893, will be restored and reopen as a leisure and fitness facility.
-
PAcemaker press
A family in Downpatrick, County Down, escaped uninjured after their house went on fire following a lightning strike, causing extensive damage. The fire service believe lightning struck the aerial upstairs and followed the cabling down into the house.
-
PAcemaker Press
Astronaut Tim Peake visited W5 to speak to school children about the important of space exploration. Mr Peake, who spent six months on the International Space Station, was in Northern Ireland to launch a new satellite manufacturing facility.
-
PAcemaker Press
The Christian owners of Northern Ireland bakery Ashers lost their appeal against a ruling that their refusal to make a "gay cake" was discriminatory. Appeal court judges said that, under law, the bakers were not allowed to provide a service only to people who agreed with their religious beliefs.
-
PAcemaker press
David Ford MLA stood down as leader of the Alliance Party after fifteen years, making him the party's longest serving leader. He was succeeded by deputy party leader Naomi Long.
-
PAcemaker Press
November: Four NATO warships docked in Belfast after being delayed due to operational reasons. The ships had just tracked a Russian aircraft carrier through the North Sea to the Mediterranean.
-
Press Eye
A new public space named after one of Belfast's most famous writers, CS Lewis, was opened in Belfast. It features a statue of CS Lewis' most famous character, the lion Aslan, from The Chronicles of Narnia.
-
PAcemaker
DUP MLA Jonathan Bell speaks to the media shortly before the assembly sits to debate the renewable heating incentive scandal.
-
PAcemaker press
First Minister Arlene Foster pictured making a statement on the RHI scheme as members of the assembly walked out. She later saw off an attempt to remove her from office.
-
Getty Images
The first storm of the season hit Northern Ireland shortly before Christmas. Storm Barbara brought gale force winds across Northern Ireland, including here in Castlerock, County Londonderry.