BBC News NI's year in pictures - July to September 2016
- 30 December 2016
- From the section Northern Ireland
A selection of BBC News NI's year in pictures from July to September 2016
BBC
A service was held at the Ulster Memorial Tower in France to commemorate those who died in the Battle of the Somme 100 years ago
Pacemaker Press
July: Bonfires were lit across Belfast and other parts of Northern Ireland on the "11th night" ahead of the Twelfth of July parades
Pacemaker
The annual Twelfth of July parades took place, with tens of thousands of Orangemen and women taking part in celebrations. Thousands of people also attended the flagship parades in Portadown and Kilkeel
Pacemaker Press
The Lord Mayor of Belfast, Brian Kingston and Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast Mary Ellen Campbell sign books of condolence in City Hall for those who died in the Nice terror attack, where 84 people were killed
Pacemaker Press
Theresa May visited Belfast for the first time as Prime Minster, meeting First Minster Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness.
Press Eye
One Direction's Niall Horan took part in the Northern Ireland Open golf event at Galgorm Castle along with a number of other famous faces
Press Eye
August: Thousands of people took part in the annual Belfast Pride parade through the streets of Belfast, led by Mary Ellen Campbell - Belfast's first openly gay deputy mayor
Pacemaker
The funeral was held for retired Catholic Bishop of Derry, Dr Edward Daly, who died following a long illness. Bishop Daly became part of an iconic image of Bloody Sunday in Derry as he waved a bloodied handkerchief
Pacemaker Press
A homecoming event was held for boxer Carl Frampton after he arrived back in Belfast following his WBA featherweight title win. He became the first Northern Ireland boxer to win world titles at two weight divisions when he defeated Leo Santa Cruz.
Pacemaker
Thousands of people attended the annual Auld Lammas Fair in Ballycastle. The event, which is one of the oldest festivals in Ireland, dates back to the 17th century
Pacemaker Press
Paralympian Bethany Firth arrived back in Belfast after winning three gold medals and one silver at the Paralympic Games in Rio. She was Britain's most decorated medallist at the Rio Games.