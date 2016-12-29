BBC News NI's year in pictures - April to June 2016
- 29 December 2016
A selection of BBC News NI's year in pictures from April to June 2016.
April: A number of events were held across the city to mark the 75th anniversary of the Belfast Blitz. About 1,000 people were killed and bombs hit half of the houses in the city, leaving 100,000 people homeless.
The new, extended, Waterfront Hall opened in Belfast at a cost of nearly £30m. The addition drew criticism due to the way it obscures the original circular building.
May: Elections were held for the Northern Ireland Assembly, the fifth since the devolved assembly was established in 1998.
May: Former and current staff at the Belfast Telegraph standing outside the former offices of the newspaper, which it left in 2016 after almost 130 years
Protests were held at Woodburn Forest in County Antrim as a firm dug an exploratory well on the site. Protesters opposed the drill operation, claiming it would impact the water supply to nearby reservoirs. No oil was found on the site.
Mark Hamill, along with other famous faces, arrive in Belfast to begin filming the next instalment of the Star Wars movie franchise in County Donegal.
Thousands of people attended the 148th Balmoral Show at the former Maze prison site. The three-day extravaganza of farming, food and family fun celebrates many aspects of agricultural life.
Hundreds gathered at the recently renovated HMS Caroline in Belfast as events were held to commemorate the 1,500 Irish soldiers who were killed at the Battle of Jutland in 1916.
A street in west Belfast took on the spirit of the Euro 2016 championship by flying the flags of the countries taking part.
Counting gets under way in the EU Referendum count in Northern Ireland. After several hours, the result from Northern Ireland was declared as 55.8% of voters choosing to remain and 44.2% to leave.
Hundreds of people attended a vigil in the grounds of Belfast City Hall in support of the 49 people who were killed in a mass shooting at an Orlando nightclub.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attending a garden party at Hillsborough Castle as part of their official visit to Northern Ireland. Around 2,500 guests attended the event, hosted by the then NI Secretary of State Theresa Villiers.
Thousands of fans watch Northern Ireland take on Wales for a place in the Euro 2016 quarter finals. Thousands of fans also travelled to France throughout the tournament to watch Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland take part in the competition.
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh visit the famous stones of the Giant's Causeway, as part of her 90th birthday tour of Northern Ireland.