BBC News NI's year in pictures - January to March 2016
- 28 December 2016
A selection of BBC News NI's year in pictures from January to March 2016.
-
PAcemaker press
January: Evangelical Christian preacher Pastor James McConnell was found not guilty of making "grossly offensive" remarks about Islam at a sermon in 2014
-
PAcemaker press
Arlene Foster officially became the first minister of Northern Ireland after the resignation of Peter Robinson
-
PAcemaker press
January also saw the first heavy snow fall of the year, with several inches falling on high ground across Northern Ireland
-
Presseye
Several trees at the Dark Hedges in County Antrim, made famous by the HBO series Game of Thrones, were uprooted following strong winds caused by Storm Gertrude
-
PAcemaker Press
February: Two weeks after strong winds damaged some of the trees at the Dark Hedges, white lines were mistakenly painted on the road by a contractor - they were swiftly removed
-
Press Eye
Staff leave the Belfast site of aerospace firm Bombardier after it said it would cut more than 1,000 jobs from its Northern Ireland operation
-
PAcemaker Press
Then Prime Minster David Cameron visits Bushmills distillery as part of a UK tour to persuade voters that membership of a reformed EU is in their best interests
-
PAcemaker Press
Former London Lord Mayor Boris Johnston visited Wrightbus in County Antrim to confirm an additional order for 195 Routemaster buses for the city
-
PAcemaker Press
Gizmo the dog
-
Press Eye
A fire engine was driven out of Larne Fire Station, County Antrim, and crashed at the Glenarm Road, damaging houses and cars
-
PAcemaker
Former Alliance Party MLA Anna Lo attended her last Stormont session after announcing her intention to leave politics, saying she was "disillusioned"
-
PAcemaker Press
Thousands of people took part in the annual St Patrick's Day celebrations in Belfast city centre
-
PAcemaker Press
Celebrations were also held in Downpatrick, County Down, where thousands of people attended a seven-day festival
-
PAcemaker press
In Buncrana, five members of one family - including three children - died after their car went off a pier in the County Donegal town. A four-month-old baby girl was rescued.
-
RTÉ
Crowds thronged the streets of Dublin city centre as Ireland marked 100 years since the Easter Rising