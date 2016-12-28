BBC News NI's year in pictures - January to March 2016

A selection of BBC News NI's year in pictures from January to March 2016.

  • Pastor James McConnell PAcemaker press

    January: Evangelical Christian preacher Pastor James McConnell was found not guilty of making "grossly offensive" remarks about Islam at a sermon in 2014

  • Arlene Foster PAcemaker press

    Arlene Foster officially became the first minister of Northern Ireland after the resignation of Peter Robinson

  • Snow PAcemaker press

    January also saw the first heavy snow fall of the year, with several inches falling on high ground across Northern Ireland

  • Several trees at the Dark Hedges in County Antrim, made famous by the HBO series Game of Thrones, were uprooted following strong winds caused by Storm Gertrude. Presseye

    Several trees at the Dark Hedges in County Antrim, made famous by the HBO series Game of Thrones, were uprooted following strong winds caused by Storm Gertrude

  • Man removes lines. PAcemaker Press

    February: Two weeks after strong winds damaged some of the trees at the Dark Hedges, white lines were mistakenly painted on the road by a contractor - they were swiftly removed

  • Staff leave aerospace firm Bombardier's Belfast site after it said it would cut more than 1,000 jobs from its Northern Ireland operation. Press Eye

    Staff leave the Belfast site of aerospace firm Bombardier after it said it would cut more than 1,000 jobs from its Northern Ireland operation

  • Former Prime Minster David Cameron PAcemaker Press

    Then Prime Minster David Cameron visits Bushmills distillery as part of a UK tour to persuade voters that membership of a reformed EU is in their best interests

  • Former London Lord Mayor Boris Johnston visited Wrightbus in County Antrim to confirm an additional order for 195 Routemaster buses for the city. PAcemaker Press

    Former London Lord Mayor Boris Johnston visited Wrightbus in County Antrim to confirm an additional order for 195 Routemaster buses for the city

  • March: Gizmo the dog raised the alarm in a family home after an extension plug overheated causing a fire to break out. The family escaped after the two-year-old German Spitz started barking PAcemaker Press

    Gizmo the dog

  • A fire engine was driven out of Larne Fire Station, County Antrim, and crashed at the Glenarm Road, damaging houses and cars Press Eye

    A fire engine was driven out of Larne Fire Station, County Antrim, and crashed at the Glenarm Road, damaging houses and cars

  • Former Alliance Party MLA Anna Lo attended Stormont for the last time after announcing her intention to leave politics after being 'disillusioned'. PAcemaker

    Former Alliance Party MLA Anna Lo attended her last Stormont session after announcing her intention to leave politics, saying she was "disillusioned"

  • Thousands of people took part in the annual St Patrick's celebrations in Belfast city centre. PAcemaker Press

    Thousands of people took part in the annual St Patrick's Day celebrations in Belfast city centre

  • Celebrations were also held in Downpatrick, where thousands of people attended a seven day festival. PAcemaker Press

    Celebrations were also held in Downpatrick, County Down, where thousands of people attended a seven-day festival

  • In Buncrana, five family members including three children, died after their car went off a pier in the County Donegal town. A four-month-old baby girl was rescued by a passer-by. PAcemaker press

    In Buncrana, five members of one family - including three children - died after their car went off a pier in the County Donegal town. A four-month-old baby girl was rescued.

  • Crowds thronged the streets of Dublin city centre as Ireland marks 100 years since the Easter Rising RTÉ

    Crowds thronged the streets of Dublin city centre as Ireland marked 100 years since the Easter Rising