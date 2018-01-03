Northern Ireland road closures
The following roads are closed or blocked due to damage caused by Storm Eleanor.
Belfast
Newforge Lane
Old Holywood Road
Fairtree Hill, Dundonald
Circular Road
Chippendale Court
Hopefield Avenue , north Belfast
Knocknagoney Road, east Belfast
County Antrim
Larne Road, Carrickfergus
Bates Park, Station Road, Greenisland
Redbrae Road, Carrickfergus
Londonderry
Lower deck Craigavon Bridge (Duke Street Underpass)
County Tyrone
C635 Aghnagar Road, Ballygawley
U1021 Derrytresk Road, Coalisland
Crew Road, Ballygawley
County Armagh
Annesborough Road, Lurgan
Kinnegoe Embankment, Lurgan
Upper Darkley Road, Keady
C198 Ballyards Road, Armagh
B114 Tannyoky Road, Poyntzpass
Lisburn and Castlereagh
Glenavy Road, Lisburn
Mullaghglass Road, Lisburn
Moneybroom Road, Lisburn
Tullnacross Road, Lisburn
Dagger Road, Lisburn
Ballycreen Road, Ballynahinch
Old Road, Lisburn
Brook Lodge, Ballinderry
Brookmount Road, Lisburn
Forthill, Lisburn
Old Coach Road, Belfast
Monlough Road, Ballynahinch
Ballymaconaghy Road, Belfast
Information: Trafficwatch NI