Image caption Gerard O'Reilly of Alexandra Park Steering Group at the 'peace fence'

A proposal to remove part of an interface barrier or "peace wall" in a north Belfast park has been backed by the Department of Justice.

The cross-community Alexandra Park Steering Group want to create an outdoor classroom, close to the current gate in the park fence, which will be used by local schoolchildren.

If the project goes ahead, about 30m of the "peace fence" would be removed.

The fence was put up in 1994, but a gate was opened in 2011.

The gate's opening hours have been extended over the years to mirror the park's opening hours.

Gerard O'Reilly, from the steering group, says they now want to take a further step.

"Behind this wall is a space full of greenery, and we'd like to offer it to the local schools for education, for growing plants and vegetables, with a wildlife pond and hedgehog homes," he said.

"In some ways it would be a bit like the Blue Peter garden.

Image caption Primary School children enjoy an outdoor lesson near the 'peace fence' gate

"There's a lot of green space here, and this park needs to be more family oriented, a welcoming place for children and their parents."

The Department of Justice said that if the plans go ahead, "to facilitate the project," they "will remove a section of the interface fence".

Schoolchildren from Holy Family Primary School and Currie Primary School already hold joint classes with the Northern Ireland Forest School Association (NIFSA) in the park.

Brian Poots from NIFSA said that "any facility we can bring that would encourage people to go out into the park has to be welcomed".

Teachers from the schools are also hopeful the plan will go ahead.

Aideen Hickey from Holy Family school said:

"A lot of our children don't have back gardens, they don't have green spaces to come to, and this gives them the opportunity to participate in the outdoors, and to use the natural resources in the park."

The plans are at an early stage, but discussions are taking place with Belfast City Council and a consultation will be held with the local community to enable funding for the project to be sought.

Mr O'Reilly is confident the plan will get backing.

"For us, it's pushing at an open door," he said.

"This proposal isn't going to endanger anyone's safety; it's about a space going to waste behind the wall."