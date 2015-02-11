Image copyright PSNI Image caption Charlotte Murray was reported missing in May 2013

A 44-year-old man arrested on suspicion of the murder of a County Tyrone woman reported missing nearly two years ago has been released unconditionally.

Charlotte Murray, 34, who was from Omagh but who had been living in Moy, was reported missing in May 2013.

However, she had not been in contact with family or friends since October or November 2012. Police have said they believe she was murdered.

The man was arrested in County Antrim on Tuesday.

Police issued a renewed appeal for anyone with information about her disappearance to contact them.

The senior investigating officer, Det Ch Insp Gareth Talbot, said: "Police enquiries over nearly two years give us grounds to believe that Charlotte may have been murdered. I am appealing to anyone who thinks they may have seen or spoken to Charlotte at any time since October or November 2012 to contact police.

"I appeal to anyone who knows where Charlotte is now or what might have happened to her.

"This is a heartbreaking time for her family and we need you to contact police for Charlotte's sake and for the sake of her family."