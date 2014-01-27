A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was attacked and had his car stolen in County Down on Sunday night.

The attack, in The Green area of Drumaness, was reported to police at about 23:55 GMT.

The 35-year-old victim was taken to hospital for injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.

A 33-year-old man was arrested a short time later, along with a 26-year-old woman.

She is being questioned on suspicion of assisting an offender, while the man is also being questioned about the theft of the car.

Both are still being held.

Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.