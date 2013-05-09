Image caption Basil McCrea and John McCallister left the UUP earlier this year and are setting up their own party

Basil McCrea, the independent Lagan Valley MLA, has said that he or John McCallister could one day be first minister of Northern Ireland.

The two former Ulster Unionists, who will launch a new party next month, have said they will at some stage "form the government of Northern Ireland".

The pair resigned from the UUP in February.

They left after the party's decision to back a single unionist candidate in the Mid-Ulster by-election.

In the face of speculation they would join the Northern Ireland Conservatives or the Alliance party, the pair said they intended instead to form their own party with Mr McCrea as leader.

'Very serious'

But now in an interview for BBC Northern Ireland's The View, the pair revealed the party will be officially launched "in four to five weeks" and they are dismissive of critics who say they have missed their chance by taking so long to launch the venture.

Mr McCallister said: "The mood I'm getting is that people are wanting us to put together a package and they're more interested in what the message is. We'll be working to our time frame."

Mr McCrea said: "We are very serious about what we have to do. There are a lot of really challenging issues which we must get right. There is a bit of a responsibility on us to do that and we will take the time to do it right and when we launch we will have a significant number of answers to very pertinent questions which I'm sure you will ask us at the time."

Mr McCallister fought Mike Nesbitt for the leadership of the Ulster Unionist Party on a platform of bringing it out of the Stormont executive and into opposition.

But Mr McCrea has revealed that, ultimately, their ambition is to go into government.

'Not shy'

"When you start up any new party it will take time to get an organisation and an infrastructure everywhere so we will be planned and considered in the way that we tackle things," he said.

"But it is our intention at some stage to form the government of Northern Ireland. We are not shy in our ambition but we are also realistic in the challenge in front of us."

Does he seriously think they could be a party of government?

"Not just serious we intend to," he replied. "That's the reason why we are going into this. We do think we need to get reform of the institutions in Northern Ireland. We do think it needs an opposition.

"We will certainly provide an effective opposition until we get ourselves into government and when we are in government we will work for the common good."

So does that mean Mr McCrea could be first minister one day?

"Well, I would like to see it. It doesn't matter to me whether it's John or myself or there may be somebody else who comes along but you aspire to leadership of the community, the whole community, and I stress this - we are looking to do what is right for the common good."