Belfast comedian Frank Carson has cancer operation
Belfast-born comedian Frank Carson has had an operation for stomach cancer.
He is said to be feeling "fine" and is waiting for the all-clear, a spokesman for the star said.
Mr Carson, 84, is famous for his catch phrase: "It's the way I tell 'em". He cancelled dates across the UK after he was diagnosed earlier this year.
"He had an operation which was a great success and he will be back working again," the spokesman added.
"They have removed it and he had a test on Friday and he is waiting for the all-clear."
Mr Carson should have been appearing in Blackpool this week for a stage version of his 70s hit: "The Comedians".
His place in the show was taken by former Catchphrase presenter and fellow Irishman, Roy Walker.
Frank Carson became a popular performer on Irish television before moving to England to work as a stand-up club comedian.
He had success on shows such as: "The Good Old Days" and "Opportunity Knocks" but is perhaps best known for "The Comedians" when he appeared alongside other comics including Bernard Manning.