Image caption Frank Carson is said to be feeling "fine"

Belfast-born comedian Frank Carson has had an operation for stomach cancer.

He is said to be feeling "fine" and is waiting for the all-clear, a spokesman for the star said.

Mr Carson, 84, is famous for his catch phrase: "It's the way I tell 'em". He cancelled dates across the UK after he was diagnosed earlier this year.

"He had an operation which was a great success and he will be back working again," the spokesman added.

"They have removed it and he had a test on Friday and he is waiting for the all-clear."

Mr Carson should have been appearing in Blackpool this week for a stage version of his 70s hit: "The Comedians".

His place in the show was taken by former Catchphrase presenter and fellow Irishman, Roy Walker.

Frank Carson became a popular performer on Irish television before moving to England to work as a stand-up club comedian.

He had success on shows such as: "The Good Old Days" and "Opportunity Knocks" but is perhaps best known for "The Comedians" when he appeared alongside other comics including Bernard Manning.