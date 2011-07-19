Five arrested in dissident investigation
- 19 July 2011
- From the section Northern Ireland
Five men have been arrested in the Irish Republic as part of an investigation into dissident republican activity.
Irish police carried out a search operation at a number of locations in Cork City on Tuesday morning.
Three men aged in their 40s, one man in his 20s and another in his 50s were arrested.
They are being held by police at Mayfield, Gurranabraher and Togher.