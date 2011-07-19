Jim Shannon calls for Filipino fishermen to stay in NI

Image caption Some of the fishermen work out of Kilkeel in County Down

A DUP MP has called for changes to immigration rules to allow Filipino fishermen to keep working on NI boats.

Jim Shannon said he wanted regulations changed so approximately 70 men who work on boats in Northern Ireland can stay for longer.

Under current rules many of the fishermen will have to return home this year.

Mr Shannon held talks in London on Monday with members of the Migration Advisory Council.

It helps to draw up immigration policies.

He said if the rules are not changed some boats in Ardglass, Portavogie, Kilkeel and Ballycastle will not be able to put to sea in the future because they will not have a crew.