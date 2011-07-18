Northern Ireland

Thieves steal £60,000 of Lucozade in Hillsborough

Thieves have stolen £60,000 of Lucozade from business premises in County Down.

The theft happened in the Culcavey Road area of Hillsborough some time during Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Four trailers were also taken during the raid which was reported on Sunday.

Police have appealed for anyone with any information about the incident to get in contact with them.