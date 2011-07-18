Thieves steal £60,000 of Lucozade in Hillsborough
18 July 2011
Thieves have stolen £60,000 of Lucozade from business premises in County Down.
The theft happened in the Culcavey Road area of Hillsborough some time during Saturday night and Sunday morning.
Four trailers were also taken during the raid which was reported on Sunday.
Police have appealed for anyone with any information about the incident to get in contact with them.