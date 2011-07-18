HSE investigates death of child in Dungannon
- 18 July 2011
- From the section Northern Ireland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has begun an investigation into the death of a two-year-old boy.
It happened at an industrial unit in Dungannon in County Tyrone last Wednesday.
Police have said they do not believe the death was suspicious.
The child's name has not been released.