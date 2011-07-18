Darren Clarke celebrating Open triumph
- 18 July 2011
- From the section Northern Ireland
Darren Clarke kept his nerve to clinch his maiden major title with a three-shot victory in the Open at Royal St George's.
The 42-year-old Northern Irishman fired a final-round 70 to finish five under to hold off Americans Phil Mickelson (68) and Dustin Johnson (72).
Clarke became only the second Northern Irishman to win the Open after Fred Daly in 1947.
It follows successive US Open wins by Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell.