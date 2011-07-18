Shannon airport re-opens after 'difficult landing'

Shannon airport in the Republic of Ireland has re-opened after closing for a time after a plane got into difficulty whilst landing on Sunday.

The aircraft, operated by Aer Arann, was travelling from Manchester with 21 passengers and four crew when the accident happened just after 1030 BST.

The nose wheel on the plane appeared to collapse and the plane swerved off the runway onto the grass.

The passengers and crew left the plane safely.

It is understood no-one was hurt.

The Irish Air Accident Investigation Unit is conducting an investigation.

In a statement, Aer Arann said they could not speculate as to the cause of the incident.

The airline confirmed the flight, operated by an ATR 72-212 aircraft, had departed Manchester Airport at 0850 BST and had been due to arrive in Shannon Airport at 1015 BST.

As the aircraft landed on its second approach at 1030 BST, it experienced a suspected failure of the nose wheel landing gear and veered off the runway onto the grass, the airline said.