Man charged after double knife attack in Kircubbin

A 43-year-old man is due to appear in court on Monday charged in connection with a double stabbing in Kircubbin, County Down.

A 33-year-old man and a 16-year-old youth suffered stab wounds to their stomachs in the incident, which happened at 0145 BST on Sunday.

They were taken to hospital but their injuries are not life threatening.

A woman was punched in the face in the same attack.

The 43-year-old is charged grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.