Building destroyed in arson attack in Sion Mills

A derelict building has been destroyed in an early morning arson attack in Sion Mills, County Tyrone.

The blaze on the Melmount Road was discovered at 0440 BST on Saturday.

The Fire and Rescue Service believe it was started deliberately.

Enniskillen district station commander Robbie Bryson said: "The first crew there realised it was a pretty big fire so they requested more appliances and in the end we had five appliances there."

"There was nobody about at the time the fire was discovered and no injuries or damage to adjacent properties."