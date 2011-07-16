Donegal Lough Swilly search for missing teenager

A teenager who went missing overnight after falling from a pier in Donegal had been enjoying a birthday celebration.

The 17-year-old man, believed to be from Derry, fell into the water at Rathmullan pier, Donegal at about 0130 BST on Saturday.

Irish police, the coastguard and lifeboat crews have taken part in overnight searches along the lough.

The youth's family are keeping watch at the pier where he was last seen.

Joe Joyce from Lough Swilly RNLI said an extensive search was carried out overnight fro Rathmullan to Ramelton and Letterkenny.

The coastguard helicopter joined in.

"Conditions were not great. There was a lot of cloud cover and mist. We did a number of parallel searches along the lough using flares to illuminate the area," he said.

"The coastguard and the helicopter were there using infra red technology to detect the person.

"We searched all night."

A diving club and local people are helping look for the missing man.

"I believe it was just a birthday celebration that went wrong," Mr Joyce said.

"I know the family are there on the pier keeping watch."