Man charged over rape in Foyle College grounds
- 14 July 2011
- From the section Northern Ireland
A 19-year-old man has been charged with raping a teenage girl in Londonderry at the weekend.
The 15-year-old was allegedly attacked in the grounds of Foyle College on the Northland Road on Friday night.
The man has also been charged with aggravated assault and grievous bodily harm with intent.
He will appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court on Friday morning.