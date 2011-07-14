Classroom assistants to get holiday pay in August

Hundreds of classroom assistants who feared they would not receive holiday pay will be paid in August.

On Wednesday, union Nipsa said workers for the South Eastern Education and Library Board had been told the payment would be delayed until September.

It said this was due to an administrative error.

However, the SEELB has now said the workers will receive a payment on 5 August as originally scheduled.

"Should there be any remaining balance this will be paid to staff on 2 September," the statement added.

Most classroom assistants are usually only paid in term time, but get a lump sum for annual leave accrued in July.

Nipsa said they were on low pay and the holiday money was vital for the household expenses.