Former Limavady Tesco manager faces £35k theft charge

Image caption Mr Cairnes is accused of stealing from the Tesco store he managed

A former manager of a Tesco supermarket in Limavady is to go on trial charged with stealing just over £35,000 from his employer.

Michael Thomas Cairnes of Mere Road, Blackpool, is alleged to have taken the money from the Main Street, Limavady, store between 6 and 9 August last year.

The 42-year-old defendant faces a further charge of perverting the course of justice with intent.

He is to stand trial at Londonderry Crown Court on 8 September.

At the city's magistrates court on Thursday morning a defence solicitor conceded that his client had a prima facia case to answer.

The defendant was released on his own bail of £900.