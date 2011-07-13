Cricket Ireland offers reward over stolen equipment

Image caption The hard drives contained footage and analysis for the Irish cricket team

Cricket Ireland are offering a World Cup shirt, autographed by the squad, to anyone who can help them recover three stolen laptops and two hard drives.

The computer equipment went missing after Ireland's match against Namibia at Stormont in Belfast last week.

It belonged to assistant coach and video analyst Pete Johnston and contained match footage and tactical information.

The equipment had been stored in a black flight case.

Mr Johnston said: "I had everything with me as I was preparing for our ongoing tri-series with Sri Lanka and Scotland.

"The footage contained on these hard drives is crucial to our success and preparation for games.

"It's an accumulation of work over the past four years, and is irreplaceable.

"I'm appealing to anyone that finds these or is offered them for sale to get in touch with Cricket Ireland immediately."