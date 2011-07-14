Red Sky's contract with the Housing Executive ends

Image caption Red Sky's Housing Executive contract is now over

Maintenance firm Red Sky's contract with the Housing Executive has ended.

The east Belfast company had been employed by the executive to carry out maintenance and repairs in its homes.

In April, the executive cancelled that contract after an investigation into the company's activities. The firm went into administration shortly afterwards.

Three other companies took over the Red Sky contract on Thursday morning. They will fill in until the end of the contract at the end of the year.

The contract will then go out to tender.

The three companies had already been employed by the Housing Executive in adjacent areas.

They are: H&A Mechanical Services; PK Murphy Construction and Whitehorse Facilities Management (part of the HEAT group).

It is understood over 100 Red Sky staff will now move to other Housing Executive contractors.

'Incomprehensible'

In recent weeks there had been more controversy over Red Sky contract after Housing Minister Nelson McCausland tried to reinstate the company until a new system for awarding contracts had been introduced.

His intervention was described as "incomprehensible" by the executive and Mr McCausland failed in his attempt to stop the contract ending.

It is believed three other firms will take over the work and staff have been told arrangements are being made to allow them to transfer to new contractors.