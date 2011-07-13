Why did it cost £700 to post boots from England to NI?

Image caption Sending boots to Northern Ireland cost over £700

A Welsh MP has asked David Cameron to investigate why it cost over £700 to send a pair of boots to a serviceman in Northern Ireland.

Elfyn Llwyd said the non urgent boots were sent from Bicester to Northern Ireland and asked how the prime minister could justify the cost.

The Plaid Cymru MP revealed that shipping the £45 boots from the defence base by private courier cost £714.18.

During Prime Minister's Questions Mr Cameron promised to look into it.

"I recognise the point he makes," said Mr Cameron.

"One of the things we are trying to do in the Ministry of Defence is recognise there's a huge amount of cost, in terms of back office cost and logistics, and we want to make that more efficient and spend money on the front line.

"The example he gives is a good one. We shall check it out and see if we can save some money."