Two charged over parade trouble in Limavady

A man and a teenage boy have appeared in court charged with attacking police in Limavady on Tuesday.

Craig McDonald, 22, of Shackleton Crescent in Ballykelly admitted three charges of assaulting police officers, one of resisting an officer and one of obstructing police.

He is to be sentenced on 24 August.

A 17-year-old boy was remanded in custody accused of throwing stones at members of a police mobile patrol.

A police officer told a district judge at Londonderry Magistrates Court that the teenager was one of a group of stone-throwers who attacked police officers at Ballyquinn Road at about 1700 BST.

His description was circulated and he was arrested 40 minutes later.

The officer said at the time of his arrest the youth was already on court bail for five alleged assaults. Bail was refused and the youth was remanded in custody until 19 July.

In the other case, the court was told that McDonald committed the offences at the Roe Middle Road during the Twelfth parade.

A police officer said that after McDonald was arrested for making gestures towards the police, he kicked three officers in the chest.