Suspicious object in Ballymena 'an elaborate hoax'
- 12 July 2011
- From the section Northern Ireland
A security alert in Ballymena, County Antrim has ended.
Up to 18 homes were evacuated after a suspicious object was discovered in the Cushendall Road area of the town.
Police examined the device, and it was later declared an "elaborate hoax".
People have now been allowed to return to their homes.