Derry GP Dr Lee Casey to be suspended over examination

Image caption Dr Lee Casey has denied any wrongdoing

A Londonderry GP found to have carried out a "sexually motivated examination" has been suspended for nine months.

The General Medical Council found that Dr Lee Casey took advantage of a vulnerable female patient when carrying out a chest investigation in June 2005.

Two allegations made by the patient were found to be proven by the GMC, while two further allegations were not.

Dr Casey, who denied any wrongdoing, has 28 days to lodge an appeal before the suspension comes into effect.

The patient had attended Oakleaf Medical Practice in Derry complaining of flu-like symptoms.

One of the conclusions the GMC reached was that Dr Casey was found to have placed his hand inside the patient's bra.

The council said it recognised that the incident which brought Dr Casey to the GMC was a single event which occurred six years ago.

Support

However, it said it considers that by Dr Casey's actions, he took advantage of a vulnerable female patient in a partially-dressed state and invaded her privacy and dignity. In doing so, Dr Casey abused his position as her doctor.

The GMC panel also said it had no doubt that amounted to "misconduct which is serious".

The family statement, given to a Derry newspaper, said the allegations related to a complaint made to the police in December 2008 which was fully investigated by the PSNI.

When the allegations were referred to the Public Prosecution Service it directed no prosecution.

A partner of Dr Casey's at Oakleaf Medical told BBC Radio Foyle that his practice partners "supported him 100%".