'Suspicious object' reported in Ballymena
- 12 July 2011
- From the section Northern Ireland
Police have said up to 18 homes have been evacuated in Ballymena, County Antrim because of a security alert.
A suspicious object was discovered in the Cushendall Rd area of the town.
It is currently being examined, and people have been asked to leave their homes as a precautionary measure.
There are no further details at present.