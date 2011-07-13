Cinderella open air performance for Belfast

Image caption Joyce DiDonato stars in Cinderella

Belfast's big screen will broadcast a free performance of the Royal Opera House's Cinderella live from Covent Garden in the grounds of the city hall later.

The opera by Jules Massenet stars American mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato in the title role.

Belfast is one of a number of venues to which the opera will be broadcast.

The performance is due to begin at 1930 BST on Wednesday. Gates open at 1830 BST.

There will be a picnic area on the east lawn in Belfast, with a number of traders selling hot food, crepes, tea and coffee, soft drinks, frozen yoghurt and ice cream.

Access to city hall is available via the the pedestrian gate in Donegall Square East (opposite the Scottish Provident Building).

Access to the event will be on a first-come, first-served basis. The site is accessible to wheelchair users.

Across the UK, Trafalgar Square, Canary Wharf, Purfleet, Bristol, Derby, Dover, Edinburgh, Middlesbrough, Norwich, Plymouth and Swansea will also broadcast the performance live.