SF mayor, Michael Browne, who shook Queen's hand dies

The Sinn Fein councillor who shook hands with the Queen during her recent visit to Ireland has died.

Michael Browne, who was mayor of Cashel in County Tipperary, died on Saturday night following a serious illness.

Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams said his death was a "loss for his family, the people of Cashel and for Sinn Fein".

Mr Browne became the first Irish republican to officially greet a British monarch.