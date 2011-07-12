Enniskillen care home evacuated after fire

An Enniskillen care home for people with mental health problems has been evacuated after a fire.

Sixteen residents and two staff were unhurt but had to be rehoused after a fire was discovered in the roof space.

The roof of Clare House is extensively damaged and there is water damage to the first and ground floors.

The group commander of Enniskillen's Fire and Rescue Service said staff did an "excellent job" to evacuate the home.

The fire was reported at 0030 BST on Tuesday and by the time firefighters arrived staff had already got most of the residents out of the building.

All the residents had been in bed when the alarm was raised. After the evacuation they spent the remainder of the night in the nearby Belmore Motel.

Clare House is supported accommodation for people with mental health problems and is operated by the Western Health and Social Care Trust.

'Excellent job'

Robbie Bryson from the Fire and Rescue service praised the work done by staff at the home.

"An excellent job was done by the two staff members on duty," he said.

"When we arrived the residents were clear and none of them had suffered any problems or any smoke inhalation. The fire alarm raised the alarm and the nurse on duty noticed sparks coming from the roof.

"When we arrived the residents were either all out or in the process of evacuating. We noticed the fire in the roof space at the rear of the house."

The group commander confirmed that all suggestions are the fire started accidentally.